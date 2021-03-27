Addison Rae Visits ‘Tonight Show’, Teaches TikTok Dances To Jimmy Fallon

TikTok sensation Addison Rae made her “Tonight Show” debut on Friday.

In addition to performing her new hit “Obsessed”, the budding pop star delved into her TikTok roots by demonstrating some of the most popular TikTok dance moves.

Joining Fallon onstage, the host held up cards with such titles as “Laffy Taffy” and “Savage Love”, with Rae then performing the corresponding dance move.

Then it was Fallon’s turn to demonstrate what he’d learned, with the two performing a choreographed dance routine.

In addition to performing “Obsessed”, during her interview with Fallon Rae revealed that a TikTok video she posted, featuring Mariah Carey’s 2009 song of the same name, ultimately led her to speak with Carey via FaceTime.

“She actually liked the video. And I didn’t even notice until I was getting comments,” Rae told Fallon.

“And then I got a bunch of comments that were like, ‘Mariah Carey liked your video,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay,'” she added, feigning disbelief.

“And then they were like, ‘No, I swear,'” she continued. Once she checked it out and realized Carey actually had liked the video, she and the Elusive Chanteuse wound up having a bona fide conversation.

“I FaceTimed her one time over Christmas, and she sang ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, which is kind of funny,” she revealed. “It was pretty crazy!”