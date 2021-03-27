Viola Davis Jokes That Agreeing To Portray Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Was Due To ‘Temporary Insanity’

Viola Davis made a virtual appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, and admitting some trepidation about her latest role: portraying Michelle Obama in Showtime limited series “The First Lady”, which has also cast Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Discussing the daunting challenge of portraying Obama, Fallon asked her why she took the role. “Do you have to keep testing yourself?” Fallon asked.

RELATED: Viola Davis On Demanding Her Worth In Hollywood: ‘My Greatest Source Of Strength Is My Authenticity’

“I don’t know. I think it was temporary insanity,” Davis deadpanned. “I lost my damn mind for about five minutes and made a damn decision I can’t take back.”

Referencing Obama, Davis conceded, “the woman is a goddess. And everybody knows her and everybody feels like they want to protect her.”

Added Davis: “Here’s the thing: I’m just gonna do the best I can. That’s what I say to my daughter every morning.”

RELATED: Viola Davis Admits She’s ‘A Little Scared’ To Play Michelle Obama In ‘First Ladies’

Fallon asked if she’d spoken to Obama about portraying her in the series.

“Oh yes, I have… for several hours. And it’s terrifying,” she replied.

“Here’s the thing,” Davis added. “Sometimes someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have in your head. When they do live up to their image, it’s quite frightening.”