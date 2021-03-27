Gwen Stefani Admits She’s ‘Kind Of Obsessed With How I’m Aging’

At age 51, Gwen Stefani is aging gracefully.

In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar, the No Doubt singer opened up about her feelings on getting older — and the apparent obsession with her age.

“People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess,” she said.

“I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too,” Stefani added.

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life,” Stefani admitted. “Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out.”

As for what’s been keeping her looking so youthful, Stefani thinks it could have something to do with fiancé Blake Shelton.

“Blake is the greatest guy,” she gushed.

“I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos,” she said. “Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does.”