Camilla Luddington Teases ‘So Many Crazy Unexpected People Coming Back’ To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

While the decision has yet to be made as to whether the current 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, if this does turn out to be the final season, it can’t be said the show won’t be going out in style.

In a sneak peek from her upcoming appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington divulged that fans should expect some surprising blasts from the past in the remainder of the season.

“This season [fans will] know has been wild, because we had McDreamy back the first episode,” she told host Kelly Clarkson of Patrick Dempsey’s reappearance on the show in a dream sequence.

“I’m telling everyone to watch live because we have so many crazy unexpected people coming back that you wouldn’t imagine,” added Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson.

“It got announced that Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner, is coming back for an episode too,” Luddington said, adding, “We have a lot of surprises this season.”

Luddington’s full interview can be seen on the Monday, March 29 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.