Ciara And Russell Wilson Adorably Celebrate 6th Anniversary Of When They Met

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating the 6th anniversary of when they met.

The couple both posted loved up Instagram Stories of their romantic night of pizza and a dressed up yard.

Ciara’s pizza — @ciara/Instagram

Russell Wilson and Ciara. — @dangerusswilson/Instagram

In another post, Ciara celebrated her husband.

“You are beauty to me,” she wrote, “How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love.”

Russell Wilson — @ciara/Instagram

Earlier this week, the singer shared how the Seattle Seahawks star joined her on her show “Level Up Radio” where they spoke about special moments in their relationship like how Earth, Wind and Fire reminds her of their 2016 wedding.

“I remember at the wedding dancing to this song as they were singing it,” Ciara said.

Wilson named Ciara’s “Level Up” as one of his favourite moments.

“The reason why that song is so in particular, and makes me think of you, is because I think about the dance and how iconic the dance was,” he said, adding that she was eight months pregnant with their daughter Sienna when she wrote the song.