Lil Nas X’s Limited Edition Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ Contain 1 Drop Of Human Blood

By Jamie Samhan.

Lil Nas X is further celebrating the release of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” music video with special edition Nike Air Max ’97 “Satan Shoes”.

Playing off the Devil theme of the hit music video, the shoes include the Luke 10:18 scripture which is “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven”, 60cc ink and one drop of human blood in the sole.

No word on whose blood it is.

Only 666 pairs will be made, with each one individually numbered. The shoes will go for sale on March 29 for $1,018.

Lil Nas X celebrated the song surpassing 10 million views on YouTube and hitting No. 1 on Spotify by posting a video on Twitter thanking fans, adding he doesn’t take it for “granted”.

The rapper has faced backlash for his video, with some saying it isn’t appropriate for kids. But he had the perfect response, tweeting, “since everybody watching this music video and saying ‘what about the kids’ it would be a great time to talk about the ones still being kept in cages.”

Like his music video, the reaction to the shoes was also mixed.

