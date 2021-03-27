Never-Before-Seen 2020 Interview With Woody Allen To Air On Paramount+, Alongside 2018 Interview With Daughter Dylan Farrow

A never-aired interview that “CBS Sunday Morning” conducted with Woody Allen will be featured on Paramount+, the new streaming service replacing what used to be CBS All Access.

The special, “CBS Sunday Morning – The Woody Allen Interview”, will be anchored by Lee Cowan, and will also contain the explosive 2018 interview that the filmmaker’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, gave for the same show.

Given all the buzz about Showtime’s recent docuseries “Allen v. Farrow”, which has caused Dylan Farrow’s horrific allegations of molestation to resurface, streaming the unaired interview on the recently launched Paramount+ seems something of a no-brainer.

RELATED: Woody Allen Responds To Dylan Farrow Allegations: ‘I Ignore It’

According to a statement from CBS News, “Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades.”

The statement also explains that the interview “occurred last summer during an active news cycle,” and is “being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker. The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

Allen has continually denied his daughter’s allegations, and in a statement he explained why he refused an offer to share his side of the story in the docuseries.

RELATED: Woody Allen Calls Shocking HBO Docuseries ‘Allen v Farrow’ A ‘Hatchet Job’

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn said in a joint statement to ET. “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

The statement also alleged that Allen and Previn “were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.”

Their statement continued: “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place,” the statement continues. “It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow.”

The statement concluded: “While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

RELATED: Dylan Farrow Responds To Those Defending Woody Allen: ‘I Was There, You Weren’t’

“CBS Sunday Morning – The Woody Allen Interview” will be available to stream on Paramount+ on March 28.