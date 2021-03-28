Woody Allen Dismisses Dylan Farrow’s Allegations As ‘Preposterous’ In Never-Before-Seen ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Interview

A never-aired interview that “CBS Sunday Morning” conducted with Woody Allen will be featured on Paramount+, the new streaming service replacing what used to be CBS All Access.

The special, “CBS Sunday Morning – The Woody Allen Interview”, will be anchored by Lee Cowan, and will also contain Gayle King’s explosive 2018 interview with the filmmaker’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, for the same show.

Given all the buzz about Showtime’s recent docuseries “Allen v. Farrow”, which has caused Dylan Farrow’s horrific allegations of molestation to resurface, streaming the unaired interview on the recently launched Paramount+ seems something of a no-brainer.

According to a statement from CBS News, “Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades.”

The statement also explains that the interview “occurred last summer during an active news cycle,” and is “being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker. The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

As Variety reported, Allen continued to maintain his innocence.

“It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained and they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, then the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that,” Allen aid in the interview.

“There was no logic to it on the face of it,” Allen says of Dylan Farrow’s allegations, and downplayed his 12-year relationship with Mia Farrow. “I never lived with Mia, I never slept at Mia’s house in all of the years I went out with her. We had a relationship, but it was never going to be a marital relationship,” Allen added.

He also cites that fact that he and wife Soon-Yi Previn adopted two girls as further proof of his innocence. “They don’t give two baby girls to someone they think is a pedophile,” he said.

Allen also continued to maintain that Dylan was coached by her mother as her way of seeking revenge for jilting her for Soon-Yi.

“She was a good kid,” Allen said of Dylan. “I believe she thinks it. I don’t believe she’s making it up. She’s not lying. I believes she believes that.”

Added Allen: “Do I care that some guy sitting home, or some woman, saying, ‘I don’t care what investigators say, I still believe he’s a pedophile’? It’s as meaningful as a person sitting home saying, ‘I believe him, and he’s a wonderful person, and he’s gotten a raw deal.’ That and 15 cents gets me on the subway.”

“CBS Sunday Morning – The Woody Allen Interview” is streaming now on Paramount+.