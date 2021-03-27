Chet Hanks Gets Dragged For Saying A ‘White Boy Summer’ Is Coming

Chet Hanks is getting dragged, but he should have saw it coming.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posted a video on Instagram, declaring that “white boy summer” was upon us.

“I just got this feeling man…that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer,” he shared. “Take it how you want. I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about, you know, me, [R&B singer] Jon B, [rapper and singer] Jack Harlow type white boy summer.”

“Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ’cause I am,” he added, while captioning the clip, “Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king.”

“NCIS” star Jonathan Mangum was one of the first to respond, joking, “I think what Chet Hanks said was, it’s gonna be a ‘white board’ summer. Now who wants to brainstorm some value added logistical vendor synergy?”

I think what Chet Hanks said was, it’s gonna be a “white board” summer. Now who wants to brainstorm some value added logistical vendor synergy? pic.twitter.com/9g1PbLsyy3 — Jonathan Mangum (@Mangum1) March 27, 2021

“No matter how many times I try. No matter how many times someone sits me down and explains it to me. No matter how many times I truly try to understand what this is. I still cannot figure out this Chet Hanks thing,” Zach Harper added.

No matter how many times I try. No matter how many times someone sits me down and explains it to me. No matter how many times I truly try to understand what this is. I still cannot figure out this Chet Hanks thing. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 27, 2021

Check out more reaction to Hanks’ video below:

Tom Hanks when someone ask if Chet Hanks is his son pic.twitter.com/j9ffRg4JtL — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) March 27, 2021

Even the best comedian in the world could never come up with a joke as funny as just a normal thought Chet Hanks has. His brain belongs on a museum https://t.co/87OrXsl96s — DJ Horse Jeans (@Horse_Jeans) March 27, 2021

You will never convince me that Chet Hanks is anything but an elaborate prank designed by Hollywood execs to test the limits of Tom Hanks' marketability. https://t.co/kml5K7RTHa — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 27, 2021

justin bieber rewatching the chet hanks video wondering how he missed his name being called — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 27, 2021