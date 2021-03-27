Kate Middleton Pens Intro To ‘Hold Still’ Book Marking Shared Experiences Of The Pandemic

One of Kate Middleton’s defining projects of 2020 was the Hold Still portrait competition with the National Portrait Gallery.

The competition saw over 31,000 submissions of photographs that best showed what the U.K. was going through during the height of the pandemic.

The final 100 images are now being made into a book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, to which the Duchess of Cambridge wrote the introduction.

“When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal,” Kate wrote in part. “Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”

Adding, “For me, the power of the images is in the poignant and personal stories that sit behind them. I was delighted to have the opportunity to speak to some of the photographers and sitters, to hear their stories first-hand – from moments of joy, love and community spirit, to deep sadness, pain, isolation and loss.”

Net proceeds will be donated to the National Portrait Gallery and mental health charity Mind.

Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 will be sold online and in bookshops started May 7, but pre-orders can be made here.