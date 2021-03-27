Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg Join Marvel Series ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Click to share this via email

Marvel’s upcoming adult animated series “M.O.D.O.K.” has just announced a star studded line up joining the cast.

Jon Hamm will voice Iron Man, Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man, Whoopi Goldberg as Poundcakes and Bill Hader as Angar the Screamer and The Leader.

The show comes from Patton Oswalt who will also voice the main character.

Previously announced cast members include Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett and Jon Daly.

The synopsis says “M.O.D.O.K.” “centres around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.”

“M.O.D.O.K.” premieres May 21 on Hulu.