Cassie Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With Husband Alex Fine

Additionally, the proud dad penned a heartfelt note to his daughters, writing in part, “Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine, I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love.”

“I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong,” he continued. “That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people.”

Cassie and Alex announced their happy news in equally sweet posts on Instagram in December. “Can’t wait to meet you,” Cassie captioned a series of stunning photos, taken by photographer Alex Evans, in which she cradled her bare baby bump. Fine couldn’t help but dote over the mama-to-be, commenting, “Wow wow wow wow what are you doing?? You trying to have three 😍”

Fine’s post, meanwhile, was a video of Frankie giggling at one of Cassie’s prenatal doctor visits. “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter,” he captioned the clip, which also showed Frankie adorably touching her mommy’s belly while Cassie got an ultrasound. “So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

After sharing the news of their expanding family, Cassie and Fine continued to document their journey to baby No. 2 on Instagram, with the singer posting another pregnancy photo shoot in January. This time, however, she was joined by her husband and firstborn. “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite,” she wrote alongside the pictures, promoting the love collection from @lzyrbt.

Shortly before giving birth, Cassie honoured Fine in a touching tribute for his birthday. “Happy Birthday to my Best Friend! I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I wish we had more photos and videos together,” she wrote in March. “I’ll work on that 😆 Since I’ve met you it’s been nonstop laughter and love. You’ve helped teach me not to take myself too seriously and just enjoy the moment and for that I am forever grateful. I promise to always kiss my lip gloss on you and make you laugh. Thank you for making me a Mama and being the best Dada. I can’t believe we’re about to do it again! Sh*t is so real! 🥰 Thank you for loving me through it ALL!”

