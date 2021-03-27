‘The Crown”s Production Designer Took A Public Tour Of Buckingham Palace For Inspiration

“The Crown” has won countless awards for special effects and costume design but equally impressive are the sets.

While the Royal Family and royal adjacent have not let the show film on site, the show’s production designer found a creative way to get around not having access to the halls of Buckingham Palace.

Martin Childs simply took a public tour of the palace for $46 CAD (£26.50) to gain knowledge so he could recreate the residence at 15 different filming locations.

“The Crown” S4. Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN) — Netflix

“All I could think about was how we could turn these rooms into spaces where action could happen, where people could have conversations, where we could maintain an interest,” he told the Royal Television Society via the Daily Mail.

“Whenever I was in a room I was looking through doorways into the next room, to see what interesting frames it would make on the screen.”

The private quarters of the Royal Family are off limits on tours but Childs used the knowledge from other sources to craft the sets.

Princess Margaret (HELENA BONHAM CARTER). Filming Location: Goldsmiths Hall — Netflix

“The one thing I knew was that the upstairs apartments were built in an enfilade, which meant four rooms in a row connected by doors rather than by a corridor,” he said. “As soon as I knew that about the private apartments, the Queen’s bedroom and dressing room, and Philip’s bedroom, then I had an architectural metaphor for an extraordinary marriage. It meant they could close doors on one another, there’d be distance between them, there would be closeness when they wanted it.”

Although he did express he was disappointed so many of the rooms on the tour looked the same.

A few of the filming locations include Lancaster House as Buckingham Palace, Wilton House, the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich and four sets at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.