Mariah Carey’s Friends And Family Celebrate Her Anniversary

Mariah Carey’s loved ones are showering her in anniversary wishes.

Carey, who does not use the word birthday but instead says anniversaries, received loved up messages from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

“Today is my favourite day. Happy Anniversary my love,” he wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown also shared a selfie with the “My All” singer, adding, “happy (anniversary) to this queen. thanks for always being there for me. i love you so much!”

Others to celebrate Carey included Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce and Jermaine Dupri.

🦋Happy anniversary to my homie,tru friend and musical partner,the 1 and only @mariahcarey 🙏🏾 thank you for allowing me to be apart of your A mazing and legendary career,you know what it iz with me,I love you 4 life !! #HPRPCEO pic.twitter.com/qgB1QqwBsm — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 27, 2021