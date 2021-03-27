Naomi Osaka Condemns Anti-Asian Hate, ‘Sad That This Even Has To Be A Hashtag’

By Jamie Samhan.

Naomi Osaka is adding her voice to the stop anti-Asian hate conversation.

The tennis star, who is Japanese and Haitian, shared a message on Twitter.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka — AP Photo/Andy Brownbill/CPImages

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares A Call To Action Against Anti-Asian Violence

“The amount of hate, racism, and blame for COVID towards the Asian community is disgusting. The fact that this topic is not very widely covered makes me concerned. I only found videos and information because I was scrolling through my IG feed and by some algorithm it appeared,” she wrote.

RELATED: Jay Leno Apologizes For Years Of Anti-Asian Jokes: ‘In My Heart I Knew It Was Wrong’

She also posted on Instagram, adding, “#stopasianhate <- It’s really sad that this even has to be a hashtag/slogan. It should be common sense but it seems like common sense is uncommon in this world now.”

The Women’s Tennis Association posted a video in which Osaka and other tennis stars condemned hate against minorities.

There has been a rise against the Asian community including a shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead.

A number of celebs including John Oliver, Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim have spoken out.

ET Canada stands with the Asian community in working together to stop anti-Asian racism in Canada, the United States, and around the world to #StopAsianHate.

Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home, 
https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.

Bystander intervention training to anti-Asian and xenophobic harassment is available at: ihollaback.org/bystanderintervention/.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP