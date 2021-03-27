Regé-Jean Page Wins Outstanding Actor At NAACP Image Awards

Click to share this via email

Regé-Jean Page is a winner at the NAACP Image Awards.

Page brought home Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for playing Simon Basset on “Bridgerton”.

He was up against Jonathan Majors, Keith David, Nicco Annan and Sterling K. Brown.

“No man,” a very excited Page said as he was announced the winner. “This goes out to all the people on our team who made something so unique. It is the highest honour to represent us in the fullest of our humanity, of our beauty, of our joy, of our glamour, of our splendour, of our romance, of our love.”

“I will do my best to represent that,” he added. “I think I fit that into the counter. Thank you.”

Afterwards, Page reacted on Instagram Stories with a simple “whaaaaaaaaaaat???!!!!!”

Other winners over the five night virtual awards included Stacey Abrams, Viola Davis and Anthony Anderson.