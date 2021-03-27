Ellie Goulding Watched ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Twice, ‘We All Let Her Down’

Ellie Goulding has previously spoken out about the pressures of life in the public eye and now she is speaking about relating to “Framing Britney Spears”.

Goulding, who has addressed having imposter syndrome and drinking too much to deal with pressure, said she cried the first time she watched the documentary.

“I had to watch it twice,” the British singer said in an interview with The Telegraph. “The first time it was very emotional to watch and the second time I was taking everything in and it made me so angry. I could relate to her story in so many ways: the way the focus on women is never about your work, it’s always about the men and the way you look, the tendency to make the women the villain in break-ups, the horrendous questions we get asked… And then the realization that, for all I related to her in my experience, back as a kid at school I was fascinated by all that gossip about Britney. So we all let her down, we let it happen and it continued to happen.”

Goulding said she “spent so much time” feeling “bad” about herself and “being put in positions of vulnerability by men with power” that seeing the documentary was “heartbreaking.”

“We are going through a pandemic which – among other things – gives us time to think about what is important. Women’s issues, the Me Too movement, supporting each other, being honest about what we experience and speaking up to make things change,” Goulding added.

The singer is currently expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling.

“Just a few more weeks to go,” Goulding said while speaking about her pregnancy. “A revelation: I’ve always had a runner’s body and now I have a bigger a** and these rather nice boobs.”

Famous mom friends Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie have been great supports, offering up advice like “where to find the best pregnancy pillows to get a good night’s sleep.”