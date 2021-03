2021 NAACP Image Awards: The Complete Winners List

Click to share this via email

Viola Davis, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture categories.

How’s this for Black excellence? This year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards — honouring people of colour across television, music, literature and film — is a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday’s live broadcast.

Hosted by return emcee Anthony Anderson, the ceremony included Andra Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Regina King and more presenting awards, while Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame (presented to him by longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall) and LeBron James will receive the President’s Award.

The preceding non-televised program was hosted by ET’s own Nischelle Turner, with awards presented by Nicole Beharie, Leslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson. Winners included the late Chadwick Boseman for Outstanding Supporting Actor and recording honours for Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Drake. Former president Barack Obama, meanwhile, took home a literary award for his memoir, A Promised Land.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Special Awards

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice — Winner

Viola Davis

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams — Winner

Tamika Mallory

Chairman’s Award

Rev. James Lawson

Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Jackie Robinson Sports Awards

Stephen Curry and the WNBA Players Association

Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

Key of Life Award

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Founder’s Award

Toni Vaz, NAACP Image Awards Co-Founder

Television and Streaming

Outstanding Comedy Series

#blackAF

Black-ish

grown-ish

Insecure — Winner

The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish — Winner

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Idris Elba, In the Long Run

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure — Winner

Folake Olowofoyeku, Bob Hearts Abishola

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, Black-ish — Winner

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish

Marsai Martin, Black-ish — Winner

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series

All Rise

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Power Book II: Ghost — Winner

This Is Us

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Keith David, Greenleaf

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton — Winner

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Brandee Evans, P-Valley

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder — Winner

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost — Winner

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost — Winner

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Hamilton

Little Fires Everywhere

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — Winner

Sylvie’s Love

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — Winner

Chris Rock, Fargo

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — Winner

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview

The Color of Covid

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” — Winner

The Reidout

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk — Winner

Tamron Hall

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Oprah Conversation

The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud — Winner

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Shark Tank

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Voices of Fire

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

8:46

Black Is King

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

VERZUZ — Winner

Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!

Outstanding Children’s Program

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Craig of the Creek

Family Reunion — Winner

Raven’s Home

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Lexi Underwood, Little Fires Everywhere

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, Black-ish — Winner

Miles Brown, Black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Don Lemon, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Joy Reid, The Reidout

LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — Winner

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud — Winner

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, Saturday Night Live

Loretta Devine, P-Valley — Winner

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Central Park

Doc McStuffins — Winner

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Aisha Tyler, Archer

Courtney B. Vance, Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story

Dawnn Lewis, Star Trek: Lower Decks

Deon Cole, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins — Winner

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn — Winner

CripTales

Lazor Wulf

Mapleworth Murders

Sincerely, Camille

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Broken and the Bad

J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn — Winner

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

American Masters – Unladylike2020

Benedict Men

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show — Winner

In The Making

Inspire Change Series

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Katori Hall, P-Valley

Keith Knight, Woke

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Raynelle Swilling, Cherish the Day — Winner

Teri Schaffer, Cherish the Day

Recording

Outstanding New Artist

Chika

Doja Cat — Winner

D Smoke

Giveon

Skip Marley

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean

Black Thought

Charlie Wilson

Drake — Winner

John Legend

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé — Winner

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Ledisi

Alicia Keys

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – Ledisi

Black is King, Beyoncé

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé feat. WizKid, SAINt JHN and Blu Ivy Carter — Winner

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Album

Alicia, Alicia Keys

b7, Brandy

Bigger Love, John Legend

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko — Winner

The Wild Card, LEDISI

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film)

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack — Winner

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Chosen Vessel, Marvin Sapp

Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

I Am, Koryn Hawthorne

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

The Return, The Clark Sisters — Winner

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Something Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin

“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann — Winner

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Be Water, Christian Sands

Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste — Winner

Omega, Immanuel Wilkins

Reciprocity, George Burton

The Iconoclast, Barry Stephenson

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Donny Duke and Wonder, Nathan Mitchell

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper, Somi — Winner

Pulling Off The Covers, Mike Phillips

Stronger, Jeff Bradshaw

The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series), The Eddy

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – LEDISI

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R.

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle — Winner

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé — Winner

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott”

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Winner

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Live Out Your Love”

Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Anything For You”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix” — Winner

Outstanding International Song

“Blessed” – Buju Banton

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee — Winner

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy — Winner

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

Motion Picture

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life — Winner

Da 5 Bloods

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie, The Banker

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Forest Whitaker, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Will Smith, Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae, The Photograph

Janelle Monáe, Antebellum

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge, One Night In Miami

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods — Winner

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Anika Noni Rose, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Gabourey Sidibe, Antebellum

Nia Long, The Banker

Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Winner

Taylour Paige, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Emperor

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The 24th

The Banker — Winner

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Ainu Mosir

His House

Night of the Kings — Winner

The Last Tree

The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Dayo Okeniyi, Emperor

Dominique Fishback, Project Power

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Charm City Kings

Jahzir Bruno, The Witches

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Winner

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Soul

The Banker

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Onward

Over the Moon

Scoob!

Soul — Winner

Trolls World Tour

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove, Soul

Angela Bassett, Soul

Chris Rock, The Witches

Jamie Foxx, Soul — Winner

Phylicia Rashad, Soul

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

Baldwin Beauty

Black Boy Joy — Winner

Gets Good Light

Home

Mr. & Mrs. Ellis

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Canvas — Winner

Cops and Robbers

Loop

The Power of Hope

Windup

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Loira Limbal, Through the Night

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul!

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming — Winner

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Remi Weekes, His House

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Coded Bias

John Lewis: Good Trouble — Winner

Mr. Soul!

On the Record

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

And She Could Be Next

Black Love

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

The Last Dance — Winner

Unsung

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (Insecure)

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – “The Rock” (Little America)

Michaela Coel – “Ego Death” (I May Destroy You) — Winner

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – “Pilot” (Never Have I Ever)

Rajiv Joseph – “The Manager” (Little America)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “The Spider Web” (Little Fires Everywhere) — Winner

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – “A Wicked Plot” (The Good Lord Bird)

Jessica Lamour – “Love Hurts” (Little Voice)

Katori Hall – “Perpetratin'” (P-Valley)

Tanya Barfield – “Shirley” (Mrs. America)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles, Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love

Geri Cole, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special — Winner

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami.

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones, Soul

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version — Winner

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Mary Mazzio, A Most Beautiful Thing

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul! — Winner

Nile Cone, The Beat Don’t Stop

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “Hair Day” (Black-ish) — Winner

Aurora Guerrero – “The Jaguar” (Little America)

Eric Dean Seaton – “Our Wedding Dre” (Black-ish)

Kabir Akhtar – “…started a nuclear war” (Never Have I Ever)

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – “Ego Death” (I May Destroy You)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Cheryl Dunye – “Strange Case” (Lovecraft Country)

Hanelle Culpepper – “Remembrance” (Star Trek: Picard) — Winner

Misha Green – “Jig-a-Bobo” (Lovecraft Country)

Nzingha Stewart – “The Uncanny” (Little Fires Everywhere)

Steve McQueen – “Mangrove” (Small Axe)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour, Black Is King

Christine Swanson, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love — Winner

Kamilah Forbes, Between The World And Me