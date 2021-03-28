Alyssa Wray Performs ‘I’m Here’ From ‘The Color Purple’ Musical For ‘American Idol’ Showstopper Round

“It’s amazing to hear live music with this many people in a room,” says Katy Perry at the beginning of the Sunday, March 27 edition of “American Idol”, as the competition heads into the Showstopper round.

In a sneak peek at the episode, Alyssa Wray is the first singer to take to the stage, and she does not disappoint.

Wray has carved out a reputation for bowling over the judges, first with her audition performance of Jennifer Hudson’s “I Am Changing”, then once again in her duet with Grace Kinstler.

This time out, Wray kicks out all the stops with her most impressive performance yet, tackling “I’m Here” from “The Color Purple” Broadway musical.

Not only does the song showcase her powerful voice, she also manages to uncork all the song’s emotional elements, bringing Perry and fellow judge Luke Bryan to their feet, while Lionel Richie — watching remotely —applauds enthusiastically.

Viewers will find out if Wray is sent through to the next round on this week’s edition of “American Idol”.