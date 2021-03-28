Lady Gaga Celebrates 35th Birthday With Massive Bouquet Of Flowers From Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga turns 35 on Sunday, March 28, and she’s celebrating the big day in Rome, where she’s filming the upcoming crime drama “House of Gucci”.

In honour of her big day, Gaga’s boyfriend, Michael Polansky sent her a ginorous bouquet of flowers, which she showed off in a photo she posted to Instagram.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

Polansky isn’t the only one marking Gaga’s birthday, and Little Monsters showered her with so much love on social media that #HappyBirthdayLadyGaga began trending on Twitter.

Thanks for everything mother monster.

We love u#HappyBirthdayLadyGaga pic.twitter.com/QWcVax7RFK — Nanna ◟̽◞̽ (@joanni_an) March 28, 2021

🥳🤍Happy birthday to this pop legend goddess

Woman for whom the word "limit" does not exist I LOVE YOU BABY!💗#HappyBirthdayLadyGaga pic.twitter.com/udg9objRuY — Portal Kenia Os (@KeniaOsPortal) March 28, 2021

Passing by just to wish @ladygaga a happy birthday. Thank you for being my lifesaver. You are the best in everything and no one can take that away from you. pic.twitter.com/ZyKglRmBux — Lorena Eilhart 🦉 (@llorebuffay) March 28, 2021

Thank you for your art, for inspiring me and for changing my life forever @ladygaga #HappyBirthdayLadyGaga 🎂💘✨ pic.twitter.com/BxtYsIXuYr — Arthur Shahverdyan (Commission OPEN) (@ArthShahverdyan) March 28, 2021