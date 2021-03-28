Lady Gaga Celebrates 35th Birthday With Massive Bouquet Of Flowers From Boyfriend Michael Polansky

By Brent Furdyk.

Lady Gaga. Photo: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Lady Gaga. Photo: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Lady Gaga turns 35 on Sunday, March 28, and she’s celebrating the big day in Rome, where she’s filming the upcoming crime drama “House of Gucci”.

In honour of her big day, Gaga’s boyfriend, Michael Polansky sent her a ginorous bouquet of flowers, which she showed off in a photo she posted to Instagram.

RELATED: First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In ‘House Of Gucci’

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

Polansky isn’t the only one marking Gaga’s birthday, and Little Monsters showered her with so much love on social media that #HappyBirthdayLadyGaga began trending on Twitter.

Lady Gaga
Click to View Gallery
10 Things You May Not Know About Lady Gaga
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP