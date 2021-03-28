Martin Short Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance As Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Maya Rudolph returned to her old stomping ground at Rockefeller’s Studio 8H to host this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, and not surprisingly she revived her impression of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rudolph was joined by a surprise guest — former “SNL” cast member Martin Short, who played Harris’ husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

In the sketch, Harris and Emhoff host a unity-themed Passover Seder, and she reveals that she “reached across the aisle… to Joe Biden to give me a list of Republicans to reach out to.”

Her first guest is Ted Cruse (Aidy Bryant), followed by an appearance from the veep’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff (Chloe Fineman).

The next guest was Sen. Raphael Warnock (Kenan Thompson), and Harris asks how everything’s going in Georgia.

“Oh, you saw ‘Roots’, right? That’s how it’s going in Georgia,” he responds, referencing the state’s draconian new voting legislation.

Then it was Joe Biden’s (Alex Moffat) turn to make an appearance, accompanied by dog Major, “back from being retrained” after a biting incident in the White House. Apparently the training didn’t take, and the dog attacked Short’s Emhoff.

“Thank god something spooked that hellhound,” says Short after tussling with Major, with that “something” turning out to be controversial QAnon-loving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), who climbs in through the window and surveys the room.

“Looks pretty swanky for Antifa headquarters,” she says. When Harris asks why she didn’t use the door, she quips, “No, no. Ever since Jan. 6 I’ve only been entering dwellings insurrection-style.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.