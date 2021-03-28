Adam Levine Joins Jack Harlow For ‘SNL’ Performance Of ‘Same Guy’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Harlow made his “Saturday Night Live” debut on the March 27 edition, and he brought along a very special surprise guest.

Following a performance of his hit “What’s Poppin'”, he returned to the “SNL” musical stage and launched into “Same Guy”, Harlow’s collab with Adam Levine.

About a minute into the performance, Levine joined him onstage, resulting in an enthusiastic response from the show’s sparse, socially distanced audience.

RELATED: These Teachers Recreated Jack Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin’ And It’s Epic!

The Maroon 5 frontman remained onstage for the duration of the performance, and returned onstage for at the end of the show to join the cast in saying good night to the audience.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.