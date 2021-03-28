Prince Edward Makes Virtual Visit To Canada

Prince Edward made a virtual visit to Canada last week.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son had an almost hour long conversation with the Canadian Armed Forces reserve regiments that he is colonel-in-chief of.

The Zoom call consisted of officers from the Prince Edward Island Regiment, the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment in eastern Ontario and the Saskatchewan Dragoons. There were also two units from the U.K.

The prince listened to how the regiments utilized online training during the pandemic and how they supported their member’s mental health.

“I think that what I really appreciated about it is [how] the adoption of virtual visits across the board this year has certainly made people more accessible than … they were in the past,” Major Mack Driscoll of the Saskatchewan Dragoons said.

The call wasn’t all serious as Master Warrant Officer Rob Tryhorn had to take a break from his part-time job as a truck driver.

“He had to join the call from a truck stop in Montana,” said Driscoll.

“So I think that was really something that His Royal Highness got a kick out of … as [Tryhorn] is kind of huddled at a table wearing a mask and I’m sure everyone in the truck stop is wondering exactly what is going on, and here he is talking to Prince Edward,” he added to CBC.

Since 2001, the Earl of Wessex has travelled to Canada for 17 working visits, many of which his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex has accompanied him.