‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rosebud Motel Still Up For Sale After Hitting The Market Last Year

In the market for a piece of Canadian television history? The Rosebud Motel made famous by “Schitt’s Creek” is still up for sale after hitting the market last year.

The motel, actually named Hockley Motel, is located near the Nottawasaga River in Ontario and could be yours for $2 million.

The 6.7 acre property contains the 10 bedroom hotel with the river stocked with Rainbow Trout and Salmon at the back of the site.

There is also a 700 sq ft cottage on the property.

While the hotel is currently not operational, Colliers does give any potential new owner ideas of what they could do including adding “‘contactless’ check-in” and “an outdoor fire pit, picnic tables and other seating for guests to congregate while enjoying the scenery.”

Current owner Jesse Tipping told iHeartRadio last year that fans have been flocking to the destination since the show premiered in 2015.

“It’s been a little bit of a circus,” he said.”There’s just car after car after car of people rolling in trying to take pictures. Yesterday I stopped by and the traffic was stopped in front of it… It’s a little bit wild.”