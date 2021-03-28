Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Becomes His 8th Album To Hit No. 1

Justin Bieber is celebrating the success of his new album, with Justice becoming his eighth LP to top the Billboard Top 200 Album chart.

According to Billboard, numbers from MRC Data indicate place Justice in the No. 1 position, with 154,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. during the week ending March 25, (the album was released on March 18).

Justice also earned the distinction of having the second-biggest debut week for an album so far in 2021, second only to Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which racked up 265,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

Not only is Justice The Biebs’ eighth No. 1 album, it’s also the 10th of his 10 albums to hit the top 10; only My Worlds Acoustic (which peaked at No. 7) and his My World EP (No. 5) are the only two that didn’t make it to the top spot.

At age 26, Bieber also remains the youngest solo artist to have eight No. 1 albums, a record that was previously held by no less a singer than Elvis Presley himself.