Sharon Stone Says A Doctor Increased Her Breasts ‘A Full Cup Size’ Without Her ‘Consent’

Sharon Stone is revealing shocking claims about being mistreated by a doctor.

The “Basic Instinct” actor had to undergo surgery in 2001 to get benign tumours removed that were “gigantic, bigger than my breast alone.”

Yet when the surgery was complete, she found out the doctor decided to increase her breast size.

“When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, ‘go better with your hip size,'” she told The Times. “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.”

Stone said she confronted the doctor he told her that he “thought that [she] would look better with bigger, better boobs.”

Stone also wrote about the experience in her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

In her memoir, she spoke about having a stroke and subarachnoid hemorrhage in 2001.

“The room was so silent,” she recalled to Willie Geist on “Sunday Today”. “When the room is so silent and no one’s running around trying to fix you, that’s when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is.”

“You write about the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed,” Geist responded.

“I found out that I wasn’t the only one who’d had this kind of experience,” Stone said. “It’s so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it’s a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it’s a spiritual thing. Personally, I’m with [Albert] Einstein, who believed that it’s both.”