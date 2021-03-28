Frankie Muniz Says He Will ‘Give Up My Motorcycles’ After Wife Paige Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price
Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige have welcomed their first child.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star shared the news on Saturday that Paige gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Mauz Mosley Muniz.

“World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him,” Frankie wrote.

Adding, “It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them.”

And being a dad has inspired Frankie to “give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit.”

Paige shared her own post with a few new pics, adding, “No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom. My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings. Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own!”

Frankie and Paige got married in 2018 after dating for many years. The two wed in February 2020.

