Elizabeth Hurley Strips Down To End Rumours She And Son Damian Are Filming A Reality Show

Elizabeth Hurley is putting the end to rumours she is doing a reality show with her son, Damian.

On the weekend, a British tabloid said that the famous star is planning an “eye opening gander” at their life in the English countryside.

Hurley reacted to the “Abzuuuurd stories” by posting a nude photo on bails of hay to set the record straight.

RELATED: Hugh Grant Jokingly Casts Ex Elizabeth Hurley ‘Paddington 3’ After She Reveals New Marmalade Hobby

“Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home.”

She continued, “I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Slams Piers Morgan’s Criticism Of Sexy Bikini Pic

Hurley shares Damian with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, who died last year. Damian, 19, is making his own name in the fashion world, partly for his similar looks to his mom.

A few weeks ago he celebrate his mom with some cute throwback photos of the two of them together.