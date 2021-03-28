Alice Cooper Says Johnny Depp ‘Can’t Wait To Get Back Onstage’ With Hollywood Vampires

Alice Cooper is clarifying reports that things are amiss with Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp.

Last week, Depp was denied an appeal against his libel ruling in the U.K., but Cooper has said that won’t stop the band from getting back together.

“There’s no drama,” Cooper told The Daily Beast.

Adding, “[Johnny] said, ‘Hey, that’s another world. That has nothing to do with what I’m doing in the band.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get back onstage.’ He’s one of my best buddies.”

And perhaps Depp’s woes with ex-wife Amber Heard will be the subject of some of the Hollywood Vampires’ songs.

“I know Johnny was writing all last year, when that whole thing was going on with him,” Cooper said. “But you know, that’s not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I’m expecting some pretty interesting songs.”

Hollywood Vampires was founded in 2015 by Cooper, Depp and Joe Perry. They started off as a cover band, but have since branched out with their own songs.

“It’ll be great when we all get together. You know, the crazy thing about that band is you’ve got eight guys in the band, and you’ve got three alpha males leading it, but there’s never been one argument. Nobody’s ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It’s really cool,” Cooper concluded.