Zac Efron Gets Smacked With Rake While Filming

Zac Efron has some questions.

The “Baywatch” star shared a clip to Instagram, captioned, “Who left the rake here”.

In the short video, Efron is walking through a vegetable patch when he steps on a rake that flies up and hits him. Efron grabs his face and falls to the ground and the cameraman and those walking with him, laugh.

But it could be safe to say this was a set up, as Efron appears to be pretty cautious about stepping on the rake. And as many followers pointed out, the rake doesn’t actually hit him in the face, instead, he stops it with his right hand and then uses his left hand to grab his nose in “pain”.

Efron was presumably filming his docu-series “Down to Earth” in Australia. But will head to Canada in a few months to start shooting the adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter, alongside actor Michael Greyeyes.