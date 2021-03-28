Dwayne Johnson Announces ‘Black Adam’ Premiere Date

Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson has some big news for his fans.

On Sunday, The Rock shared a “Black Adam” clip captioned, “Word on the street is that Black Adam, himself is making an announcement today. Lets see what he has in store as the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Stay tuned.”

True to his word Warner Bros. Pictures later shared the movie would premiere on July 29, 2022.

“Black Adam” took over Times Square with Johnson announcing, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Production of the film is expected to start in Atlanta next month.

The movie will also star Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari.