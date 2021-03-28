Alex Miller Puts A Spin On Merle Haggard For ‘American Idol’, Gets Invite To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

Click to share this via email

Alex Miller is back on “American Idol” with his smooth country voice.

The high school student hit the stage to perform Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings” with a twist of his own. But was it enough to save him during Hollywood Week?

“Good job buddy,” judge Luke Bryan told him as he left the stage.

Then in a softer voice to Katy Perry, added, “he’s hard not to watch.”

Alex Miller on “American Idol” — ABC/Eric McCandless

“I think it was maybe performance,” the “Fireworks” singer responded.

“He is doing all the bends and losing the beauty,” Bryan agreed, to which Perry said, “It wasn’t a great performance.”

Fans will have to tune in on Sunday and Monday night to find out who will make it to the Top 24.

Despite if he makes it or not, Bryan followed up on his “promise” to Miller made during the auditions to get him the chance to perform at The Grand Ole Opry.