Brendan Fraser Trends On Twitter Just Because People Love Him

Brendan Fraser is trending just because his fans appreciate him for him.

On Sunday “The Mummy” star was a trending topic on Twitter as fans shared reasons they love him and their favourite Fraser works of art.

Of course, “George Of The Jungle” came up.

brendan fraser in george of the jungle was the blueprint for himbos pic.twitter.com/745UpzmCWL — rae ⚔️ (@raehasasword) March 28, 2021

There were also his roles in “Looney Tunes: Back in Action”, “Airheads” and “Bedazzled”.

Brendan Fraser is trending. let’s discuss his most iconic role pic.twitter.com/O966f3roob — elyse! 🌼✏️ (@toonfully) March 28, 2021

No discussion of Brendan Fraser is complete without citing the absolute RANGE he pulls off in Bedazzled. pic.twitter.com/pDrPbx6vj1 — Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) March 28, 2021

The homies Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi. Surprised that Airheads is forgotten about pic.twitter.com/tkQo9c01Yo — Matt (@AskMattPlowman) March 28, 2021

With “The Mummy” being one of his most popular films, lots of fans shared why they loved the movie.

“Brendan Fraser was really just the whole package. Not only shockingly handsome, tall, well built and somehow not bland at the same time, but also full of charisma, natural and able to both seem vulnerable and throw a punch,” wrote one fan in a lengthy thread about how he is “smooth as a marble slab.”

He’s actually a really good actor. Never wooden. Smooth as a marble slab. And even more astonishing: not one scandal or gross blunder to his name. Seems like a decent person, and has done for *thirty years*. — Chaz Stein (@Charlotte_Stein) March 27, 2021

“He’s super talented and his performance in the mummy has been influential to action stars since it dropped,” added another, while someone else chimed in, “There’s not a thing you can complain about when you’re watching that movie.”

I saw Brendan Fraser is trending and I fully support all the love he’s getting. The guy is criminally under appreciated. He’s super talented and his performance in the mummy has been influential to action stars since it dropped. — Kyle Gallner (@KyleGallner) March 28, 2021

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy was a perfect casting choice. He was so fun opposite Rachel Weisz … they had great chemistry together. There’s not a thing you can complain about when you’re watching that movie.. pic.twitter.com/S7DzWhNT56 — teatime75 (@teatime75) March 28, 2021

Check out more reaction to Fraser and why fans love him below:

Blessing your Twitter feed with Brendan Fraser and Grover 👍 pic.twitter.com/vAgcpP1Em0 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 28, 2021

As we all begin to emerge from a year+ of isolation, Brendan Fraser classic “Blast From the Past” should be required watching pic.twitter.com/jIy6GwE9vp — Joel Allen (@gunsnmoses3) March 28, 2021

While we are spreading the gospel of Brendan Fraser please remember how he stole the entire show in one scene as a traumatized Vietnam vet in NOW AND THEN pic.twitter.com/6bjd1DHM2T — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) March 28, 2021

as Brendan Fraser trends, I’d like to remind everyone he’s brilliant on Doom Patrol pic.twitter.com/0PW3N57uv9 — Mimi Grace (@MimiGraceBooks) March 28, 2021

Me logging on and seeing Brendan Fraser is trending (as he damn well should be): pic.twitter.com/yIej09rkJO — Chelsea Rose🌙 (@chelsea_burnham) March 28, 2021

Like, I'm imagining Brendan Fraser's publicist calling him like "You're trending on Twitter" and him going "Oh god, what did I do" and she says "Um…you're trending because everyone loves you" and I hope that gives him a warm fuzzy feeling. — Lori Summers (@madlori) March 28, 2021

Brendan Fraser is one of the most cruelly critically underrated actors of his generation and I will die on this hill https://t.co/LYBFhCAE2U — alab turing (@nanayasleeps) March 28, 2021

if the MCU had been coming out in the 90’s? Brendan Fraser would’ve made a decent Winter Soldier 😂 pic.twitter.com/c0VKyYZCCy — bones ⚠️ TF&tWS Spoilers!!⚠️ (@SkeletonCrimes) March 26, 2021

Fraser can next be seen in “No Sudden Move”, “Behind the Curtain of Night” and the mystery project from Darren Aronofsky as a character named Charlie.