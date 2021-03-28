Caleb Kennedy Takes A Risk On ‘American Idol’ With Original Song

Caleb Kennedy took a risk before shooting his final shot to make it into the Top 24 on “American Idol”.

The South Carolina native quickly switched from a Travis Tritt song before hitting the stage to an original song.

“I don’t think it’s a risk to sing an original song, because an original song is how I got here,” Kennedy said. In his original audition, he left the judges in tears after singing his original song “Nowhere”.

“I did plan to do a big old show like everybody else did, and then one of them gut feelings came along to just do an original. So I took it and I ran with it,” Kennedy told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

This was one of the most nerve wracking moments of my life. Top 24, y’all! I couldn’t be more grateful and excited for this journey. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/WToZzlzuJ3 — Caleb Kennedy (@calebkennedy) March 29, 2021

Kennedy, 16, once again proved himself with the soulful song and made it to the Top 24.