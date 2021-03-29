‘American Idol’: Twitter Reacts To Heartbreaking Elimination & Katy Perry Look-Alike’s Miley Cyrus Cover

The show must go on! “American Idol” began whittling down the competition in a big way on Sunday, and this left some viewers with strong feelings about the season.

Sunday’s “Idol” began a new round of Showstopper Performances, and marked the start of the judges’ unenviable task of cutting the wide field of hopefuls down to just the Top 24.

One of the night’s many lucky ones was 17-year-old Hannah Everhart, who grabbed people’s attention for her uncanny resemblance to Katy Perry, as well as her seemingly unpolished, take-no-gruff personality.

Last week, Everhart made headlines during the duets round when she was paired with Claudia Conway. Together they delivered a cover of “Sign of the Times”, which pushed Everhart to the next round but left Conway packing her bags.

On Sunday’s newest “Idol”, Everhart stepped out of her country music comfort zone and tried her hand at some pop, with a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”.

While the performance didn’t blow the minds of Perry, Luke Bryan or Lionel Richie — who watched remotely from home after a possible COVID-19 exposure — all three judges saw enough potential in Everhart to give her another chance in the next round.

The singer was so excited by the news that she jumped into a pool fully clothed in head-to-toe denim. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were more divided.

Whew, Hannah Everhart seems delightful, but girlfriend did some serious damage to those verses on "Wrecking Ball" — and not necessarily in a good way. #Idol — Michael Slezak (@MichaelSlezakTV) March 29, 2021

Hannah Everhart has a nice edge to her vocal. Fell short of the pitch a few times. She was so stationery. Was hoping for more fierceness. Sounded Ok. Just ok. #AmericanIdol #Showstoppers — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) March 29, 2021

I just want Hannah Everhart to win American Idol 😩 — мσммα є (@EMassey29) March 29, 2021

We watching @AmericanIdol and I like Hannah Everhart — link (@__AveLincoln) March 29, 2021

Bandana Hannah should’ve been kicked OUT. Hoping we will soon. #BigMistake #AmericanIdol — Carol 🌸🦋🌸🦋 (@catitcomb) March 29, 2021

Her growth and confidence is showing, and she’s very appealing! It’s a YES for Hannah from New Jersey!!! — Cindy (@lucinda_pino) March 29, 2021

Later in the evening, however, there was an elimination that seemingly united all the “Idol” fans together in their total disagreement with the judges.

A singer named Murphy, who became a fan favourite for his fun-loving personality and unique performances, came out and delivered an original tune titled “Am I Still Mine?” The performance came after he revealed that he’s got a degenerative eye condition that will more-than likely leave him blind by the time he’s in his 30s.

Despite the heartfelt original song, the sad backstory and the fact that it was his birthday, the aspiring musician still ended up getting the axe — and this did not sit well with many watching at home.

Murphy was good he should have not been sent home. My Heart hurts for him. Bring him back as a wild card please. #AmericanIdol — Melissa Brown (@Missyb3Brown) March 29, 2021

I hope a record label picks Murphy up and he gets the recognition he deserves. My jaw was on the floor. #AmericanIdol — Deb (@orionerin) March 29, 2021

They’re pushing through some very basic talent. I’m sorry but Murphy is a gem. #AmericanIdol — patronneparis✊🏾 (@_lapatronne) March 29, 2021

Wow. Absolutely shocked he was cut. Original song, plays an instrument, didn't miss a single note. Pure talent. During this song I said he could be the winner. I have zero confidence in the judges at this point. — Kathy (@happyhippeechik) March 29, 2021

I’ve watched this show since it first aired! I’ve never cried over a performance but his original song hit me hard. Such a brilliant, talented amazing soul and they let him go!? #Murphyismyidol true talent! Talent that makes you feel his words. — Raechel (@Raechel120) March 29, 2021

I never watch this show but i just saw Murphy’s performance and the fact they didnt pass him through… LOL ARE U KIDDING i changed the channel 😐#AmericanIdol — SAMMY O. (@sammyouatt) March 29, 2021

Murphy should have been top 24. The world needs more Murphy. ❤️ — SamPifer (@SamPifer2) March 29, 2021

Murphy was probably my favorite contestant this season, come on guys #AmericanIdol — Robin Goldberg (@robinsgoldberg) March 29, 2021

murphy was robbed say it with me 📢📢📢 #americanidol — kay✨🌟 (@SCARLETWHICX) March 29, 2021

How can you do that to Murphy on your birthday? He has an incredibly interesting, distinctive voice. Big mistake cutting him. #AmericanIdol — John Hickey (@JohnWNEP) March 29, 2021

Again if Murphy's songs were on #itunes, they'd be selling now #americanidol — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) March 29, 2021

ReDIC that Murphy, amazing talent and character AND spirit was not put thru to 24… and that selfish, rude (and boring performance) from Hannah Everhart did. I won’t be watching further. — JakeT (@JakeT76859447) March 29, 2021

Are you serious, Murphy should of gone through #AmericanIdol. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) March 29, 2021

Murphy deserved better.

He deserved top 24🤷🏻‍♀️#AmericanIdol — michelle 🍒 (@mishyyfishyy13) March 29, 2021

Murphy, meanwhile, took the bad news in stride and shared a message of positivity and optimism after getting kicked off.

“Thank you for everyone that showed faith in me. Though my journey is over on #AmericanIdol, I’ll still be singing,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a scenic shot of the sun setting on the skyline. “Tomorrow is a new day and the horizon looks very inviting. #Murphyonidol See you soon. :)”

Fans will get a chance to see the next half of this round on Monday night, as the Top 24 is finalized.

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

