Beane Gets A Standing Ovation On ‘American Idol’ After Belting Out Epic Marvin Gaye Cover

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Beane’s performance went down a storm with the “American Idol” judges.

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were at the Dolby Theatre as usual for Sunday’s episode, with Lionel Richie watching from home after being exposed to COVID-19.

After Perry’s advice to Beane to “sing with diamonds in your eyes,” he then belted out an incredible version of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”.

RELATED: Caleb Kennedy Takes A Risk On ‘American Idol’ With Original Song

Perry and Bryan gave the singer a standing ovation, with Richie later telling him he’d made it into the top 24.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day in the neighbourhood,” Richie told him.

Beane gushed, “I feel amazing, I feel blessed, I feel well dressed.”

Sunday’s episode also saw 17-year-old Hannah Everhart make it through to the next round, but the internet wasn’t happy when the judges axed fan-favourite Murphy.