Randy Bachman To Hang Up ‘Vinyl Tap’ Mic At CBC Radio On Canada Day

Randy Bachman says he’s taking his business elsewhere after leadership at CBC Radio told him they’re cancelling his “Vinyl Tap” music show.

The 77-year-old Winnipeg native says his long-running Saturday night program has become a casualty of CBC’s latest programming changes.

Bachman will host a farewell special on Canada Day before shopping the show, and its catchy namesake, to other broadcasters or revamping it in a podcast format.

Since launching in 2005, “Vinyl Tap” became a defining feature of CBC’s weekend programming. Its broad strokes of musical exploration touched on classic rock, jazz and contemporary pop alongside Bachman’s reflections on his decades in the music industry.

Two-hour episodes aired on Saturdays, and repeated twice throughout the week, first on Sundays and again the following Friday.

CBC Music’s senior director Steve Jordan said the broadcaster regularly reviews its programming lineup to “make room for new voices and genres.”