Adam Levine Jokes That Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Afford’ To Have Him Play Their Wedding

With their wedding on the way, Gwen Stefani and Black Shelton still haven’t asked Adam Levine to play their big day.

“They can’t afford me,” Levine joked on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”. “No, they haven’t asked me yet … First of all, I was just texting with them. I love them so much. It’s just so funny you mentioned them, ’cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to. I’d be honoured.”

He added, “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody.”

“Morning Mash Up” co-host Nicole Ryan joked, “I feel like Blake couldn’t handle actually owning it, being like, ‘Adam, would you do this?’ I feel like he wouldn’t be able to handle actually asking you to do it.”

No, see, you have him all wrong,” Levine said. “Not only would he be able to handle that, but he’s already, now—I was at home in quarantine, watching late at night, and I’m just watching Seth Meyers, and he was on Seth Meyers and I’m like, ‘Oh, look it’s this a**hole.’ Not Seth Meyers, Blake. And I’m like, ‘Here’s that face. I can’t forget that face.’ And he’s talking and they’re talking about marriage and he’s like, yeah. He’s like, ‘I’m going to get Adam Levine to come and play. He doesn’t know it yet.’ And I’m sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘Man, f**k you, I’m not coming to play your wedding.”

Levine also talked about what it was like working with Megan Thee Stallion on the Maroon 5 song “Beautiful Mistakes”, which came out earlier this month.

“When I first heard what she had done, it was like, this is like a whole other level now,” he said of her work on the track. “And then on top of that, loving the verse and everything. And when we met finally, when we shot the video, she was the coolest. Super mellow, super laid back, zero diva, just super dope.”

He continued, “And so I think when that happens, it’s really exciting because I love the music that she contributed. And I also love her. So that type of chemistry is what I think really can propel something to a special spot.”

Levine added, “We’re big fans of each other.”