Taraji P. Henson Left Heartbroken After Her Beloved Dog K Ball Dies

Taraji P. Henson paid tribute to her beloved French Bulldog K Ball, who passed away Sunday.

The “Empire” actress asked fans for their prayers over the weekend after the pup suffered complications after a recent surgery.

She then revealed he’d sadly died in an Instagram post Monday.

The message included, “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety.

“What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer. Life was rough on this lil guy,” Henson shared, adding his trachea was the size of a straw and breathing, eating and playing had become difficult for him.

The star, who also paid tribute to the pup on her Instagram Story, wrote, alongside a photo, “I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!”

She previously shared: