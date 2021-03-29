Jason Warrior Gives It His All With Stunning Imagine Dragons Performance On ‘Idol’

Jason Warrior is making believers of the “American Idol” judges.

On Sunday night’s new episode, the 25-year-old singer gave a show-stopping performance of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” in his bid to make the Top 24.

Warrior put everything he had into the song, showing off his full vocal range and power to the amazement of the judges.

“Every pain, everything that I have been through came out in that performance,” he said after.

While the judges agreed that in some ways Warrior might actually give too much, and sometimes “overdoes” things, they were ultimately won over, with Lionel Richie telling him he’d made it into the Top 24.