Elton John Has A Collaboration With Metallica On The Way

Elton John has some surprising collaborations in the works.

On the latest episode of his “Rocket Man” radio show on Apple Music, the singer spoke with English singer/songwriter SG Lewis and teased a new project with Metallica.

RELATED: It’s Elton John’s Birthday And He’s Got Rare Music For Fans

Telling Lewis that he’d “desperately” love to collaborate with him on a song, John praised the musician’s debut album Times, which features songs with Rhye, Nile Rodgers, Lucky Daye, Robyn, and more.

“It would be my absolute honour, honestly,” Lewis said.

RELATED: Elton John Calls Out Catholic Church For Investing In ‘Rocketman’ While Being Against Gay Marriage

That’s when John revealed, “I’ve just done something with Metallica [and] during this lockdown period I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, I’ve been doing great stuff with other people. So I’ll get you my email, email me and let’s get together and do something, okay?”

John didn’t divulge any more information on his project with Metallica.