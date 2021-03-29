Barefoot Diva Cassandra Coleman Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With Incredible Aurora Cover

Click to share this via email

Cassandra Coleman showed off her unique voice once again on “American Idol”.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — who was watching from home for Sunday’s episode, due to COVID-19 exposure — loved Coleman’s cover of Aurora’s “Running With Wolves”.

The 24-year-old took to the stage barefoot to deliver the stunning performance, with the judges giving her a standing ovation at the end of the track.

Coleman’s efforts definitely paid off as she was among the first 10 of this year’s Top 24 to be announced Sunday.

The final contestants will be confirmed Monday.

Beane and Hannah Everhart were also among those to have made it through to the next round.