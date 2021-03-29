‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Cast Revealed, Including Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani & More

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The highly anticipated Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is finally set to shoot.

After years of rumours and multiple delays, the limited series event starring Ewan McGregor will begin production in April, and Disney+ has announced the full cast lineup.

RELATED: Hayden Christensen To Return As Darth Vader In Ewan McGregor’s Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

Set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, the series will feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Photo: Disney+

Also joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor Says It’s A ‘F**king Massive Relief’ To Finally Talk About The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

Canadian Deborah Chow, who has also worked on “The Mandalorian”, will direct the series.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set to premiere in 2022.