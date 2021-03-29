‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Cast Revealed, Including Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani & More

The highly anticipated Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is finally set to shoot.
After years of rumours and multiple delays, the limited series event starring Ewan McGregor will begin production in April, and Disney+ has announced the full cast lineup.
Set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, the series will feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.
Also joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Canadian Deborah Chow, who has also worked on “The Mandalorian”, will direct the series.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set to premiere in 2022.