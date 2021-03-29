Casey Bishop Shows Off Killer Vocals As She Performs A Black Crowes Cover On ‘American Idol’

Casey Bishop wowed the “American Idol” judges on Sunday’s show.

The 15-year-old belted out “She Talks To Angels” by the Black Crowes, showing off her killer vocals, with the judges once again voicing their amazement at her age.

Bishop’s latest performance comes after she and Beane joined forces for Hollywood Week to sing some rock classics.

Luke Bryan previously said of the teenager, “I think she’s the damn winner,” after she sang Sarah Vaughan’s “My Funny Valentine”.

Bryan previously gushed, “I didn’t think anyone would get close to Alejandro’s [Aranda, the runner-up of ‘Idol’ season 17] audition as far as me being just, like, dipped in Disney and sparkles and flowers and doves, and that’s what your audition was.”

RELATED: Caleb Kennedy Takes A Risk On ‘American Idol’ With Original Song

“I wrote ‘Top 10 def’ on the Mötley Crüe song [she first sang] and then you just did, I don’t even know what the heck just happened just then.”