Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50,000 In Wake Of Atlanta Shootings

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping up for the Asian-American community in Atlanta.

Over the weekend, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she has partnered with Fashion Nova and journalist-activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the donation.

Earlier this month, a shooter killed eight people, including six Asian women, in a killing spree in Atlanta. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder and another count of assault.

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough,” Megan wrote.

In the wake of the shootings, a number of stars have used their platform to speak out against anti-Asian hate and violence, including Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, and Jamie Chung.

Actor Ken Jeong also recently donated $50,000 to the families of shooting victims.