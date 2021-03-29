LL Cool J To Host COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall With Dr. Anthony Fauci

LL Cool J is raising awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star will host the “Is the Vaccine Safe for Us?” virtual town hall on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio.

For the town hall, the rapper will welcome Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff to talk about the safety and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“People have a lot of questions about the safety of the vaccine. I want to help them get answers,” the rapper says.

In a preview of the conversation, LL Cool J asks Dr. Fauci, “Why should we trust you?”

In response, Fauci acknowledges the very real roots of mistrust in medical institutions, particularly in the African-American community.

“It goes way back to how the federal government sponsored medical programs, have egregiously treated in an unethical way the African-American community, dating back to the infamous Tuskegee experiments,” he explains, assuring viewers that ethical measures have been put in place to stop such mistreatment. “The ethical guidelines are very, very strict.”