Pink Shares Adorable Photo After Rescuing Puppy Named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart

Pink revealed she has a new addition to her family in a sweet social media post Sunday.

The singer posted a cute photo of daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 4, cuddling up to their new adopted puppy, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi.

Pink encouraged others to “adopt don’t shop” in her caption, thanking Los Angeles-based organization The Labelle Foundation for everything they do.

Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/xVerSPAkWD — P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021

The singer, who lost her beloved dog of 16 years, Frangelica, back in 2018, adopted another rescue pup called Nash in 2019.

Pink’s latest family news comes after she and Willow released an adorable new duet, “Cover Me In Sunshine”, in February.

The star previously said of the track, “We have this song that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy so we’re going to put it out for no reason than we hope that the song makes you feel happy.”