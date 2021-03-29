Jason Statham Is Out For Revenge In Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wrath Of Man’ Trailer

By Corey Atad.

Jason Statham knows how to bear a grudge.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for Guy Ritchie’s new action revenge thriller “Wrath of Man”, teaming him back up with Statham for the first time since 2005’s “Revolver”.

Photo: MGM
Photo: MGM

Based on the 2004 French heist thriller “Le Convoyeur”, the film follows a money truck security guard, played by Statham, who violently takes down a crew of attackers during a job.

As the trailer reveals, the man, known only as H, is on a mission of revenge to settle a score with the people who killed his son.

Photo: MGM
Photo: MGM

The film also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Raul Castillo and Post Malone.

“Wrath of Man” is set for release on May 7.

