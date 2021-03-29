Jason Statham Is Out For Revenge In Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wrath Of Man’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Jason Statham knows how to bear a grudge.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for Guy Ritchie’s new action revenge thriller “Wrath of Man”, teaming him back up with Statham for the first time since 2005’s “Revolver”.

Based on the 2004 French heist thriller “Le Convoyeur”, the film follows a money truck security guard, played by Statham, who violently takes down a crew of attackers during a job.

As the trailer reveals, the man, known only as H, is on a mission of revenge to settle a score with the people who killed his son.

The film also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Raul Castillo and Post Malone.

“Wrath of Man” is set for release on May 7.