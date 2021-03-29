Florida Georgia Line And Chase Rice Release Music Video For Catchy Track ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.’

Florida Georgia Line and Chase Rice crack open a few cold ones in the official music video for their catchy track “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”.

In the video the guys sit around a campfire and catch up, with lyrics including: “I don’t know what heaven looks like, nah I don’t think anybody does / If it’s like down here up there tonight, then there’s folks like us.

“Sittin’ here, drinkin’ beer, talkin’ God, amen / Killing time livin’ life with some down-home friends / When the world’s gone crazy, man it all makes sense / Sittin’ here, drinkin’ beer, talkin’ God, amen.”

This video was really cool to film because we weren’t acting or remembering lines — we were just hanging out on my farm as real friends enjoying the night together. @CMT @FLAGALine https://t.co/1UJMEB39nG — Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) March 27, 2021

“We actually wrote this song before the pandemic, which is crazy because it’s almost like God was intervening in the song just to say, ‘Hey y’all, get ready. You’re gonna have a lot of time to sit around a fire, drink some beer and hang out with me,’” Rice said of the song, which was released in November.

“It’s a special song in that way because it really is a celebration of what 2020 became for us and a lot of other people — slowing down to enjoy these moments with our loved ones and having deeper, more meaningful conversations with each other.”

Speaking with ET Canada about the new track, Rice previously shared: “It’s the perfect country song title. I love the song. I love drinkin’ beer, I love God, I love hanging out with buddies, I love sitting around the fire and getting deep in conversation. I’ve done a lot of that this year so it’s the perfect song for the time.”

