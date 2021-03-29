Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes To Kelly Dodd Over Those Dine And Dash Restaurant Comments

By Becca Longmire.

Lisa Vanderpump, Kelly Dodd.
Lisa Vanderpump, Kelly Dodd. — Getty

Lisa Vanderpump has apologized to Kelly Dodd over those rumours she dined and dashed at her restaurant, Pump.

Vanderpump claimed on the latest episode of her new E! show “Overserved” that a well-known “Real Housewives” star had been banned from her restaurant after not settling the bill, Page Six reported.

Dodd then took to Twitter to set the record straight in a since-deleted tweet. The incident reportedly took place back in 2016.

Vanderpump responded, “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay. I was away but of course whatever you say… I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.”

RELATED: Tori Spelling Names Ryan Seacrest In NSFW Game On ‘Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump’

Dodd, who claimed she was a guest of Vicki Gunvalson in a deleted tweet, replied, “Thanks for your apology. I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up.”

According to RealityBlurb.com, Dodd added in another since-deleted post, “Oh [and] by the way Lisa Vanderpump, your food sucks [and] so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway.”

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Says She And Gleb Savchenko Had An ‘Emotional Affair’ During Time On ‘DWTS’

Dodd also claimed the server was “fame hungry” and “looking for attention” to cause such drama, replying to a social media user who questioned why she still had the receipt:

Page Six claimed Dodd reportedly tweeted out an image of the receipt, alongside the since-deleted message: “Apology demanded! Sept 2016: The waiter didn’t like that I asked for a separate check & spread lies about me. I paid half plus a very generous tip & signed in my daughters name since we had a debit card together.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP