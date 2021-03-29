Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes To Kelly Dodd Over Those Dine And Dash Restaurant Comments

Lisa Vanderpump has apologized to Kelly Dodd over those rumours she dined and dashed at her restaurant, Pump.

Vanderpump claimed on the latest episode of her new E! show “Overserved” that a well-known “Real Housewives” star had been banned from her restaurant after not settling the bill, Page Six reported.

Dodd then took to Twitter to set the record straight in a since-deleted tweet. The incident reportedly took place back in 2016.

Vanderpump responded, “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay. I was away but of course whatever you say… I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.”

Dodd, who claimed she was a guest of Vicki Gunvalson in a deleted tweet, replied, “Thanks for your apology. I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up.”

Thanks for your apology. I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 28, 2021

I heard it was a complete fiasco but I’m sorry you will be guest of honor if you come next time — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 28, 2021

According to RealityBlurb.com, Dodd added in another since-deleted post, “Oh [and] by the way Lisa Vanderpump, your food sucks [and] so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway.”

Dodd also claimed the server was “fame hungry” and “looking for attention” to cause such drama, replying to a social media user who questioned why she still had the receipt:

The receipts were saved in old text messages. I sent a photo of them to prove I didn’t dine and dash despite the accusation from a fame hungry server looking for attention. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 28, 2021

Agh I see… anyway sorry for confusion. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 28, 2021

Page Six claimed Dodd reportedly tweeted out an image of the receipt, alongside the since-deleted message: “Apology demanded! Sept 2016: The waiter didn’t like that I asked for a separate check & spread lies about me. I paid half plus a very generous tip & signed in my daughters name since we had a debit card together.”